CABOT, Ark. — A Cabot woman is fighting the COVID-19 crisis with her sewing machine.

"About two years ago, I couldn't even thread a needle,” said Misty Redd, owner of Sew My Name.

Redd found out a Cabot doctor working in nursing homes was in desperate need of 50 masks just last week, so she stepped up and used her skills to help.

"Here I am today, sewing masks like crazy,” said Redd.

She realized the need for protective gear was far greater, so the number of masks in her collection continues to multiply by hundreds.

"We are donating them and trying to get them out as quickly as we can,” said Redd.

Misty's working 14 hours at a time and not stopping until she's made 75 masks a day.

“My masks have a filter pocket as well, and people using them are putting all kinds of things in there like sterol cloth and coffee filters,” said Redd.

So far, she's made more than 400 masks in a week, donating them to police departments, medical staff, restaurants, and people across the state.

People have caught on to Redd’s mission and have donated supplies so she can keep making a difference.

"They've donated supplies, material, time, some have cut out my pattern,” said Redd. "I just want to sew, sew, sew and make sure that everyone who needs a mask gets a mask.”

If you are in need of a mask, you can reach out to Redd on her business Facebook page Sew My Name.

The masks are free to anyone in need.

