CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m.

All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify.

Food items available may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, Farina cream of wheat, and beef stew.

These goods will be distributed at the following locations:

St. Mark Baptist Church,5722 W. 12th Street in Little Rock

Wrightsville City Hall, 13022 Hwy 365 South in Wrightsville

St. John Baptist Church, 2501 S. Main Street in Little Rock

First Baptist Church, 15320 Alexander Rd in Alexander

City of Refuge Community Church, 6811 S. Brook view in Little Rock

Mt. Nebo A.M.E., 4904 Frazier Pike in College Station

First Baptist Church, 24100 Barton St. Woodson