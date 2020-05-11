Central Arkansas Development Council helps those affected by COVID-19 with Food Box Distribution

This food distribution is organized by the Central Arkansas Development Council, helping those affected by the COVID-19 virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and the help for families in need of food to put on the table this year is here. In some ways the pandemic has become the new normal for some of us, but for others the struggles are far from normal.

This food distribution is organized by the Central Arkansas Development Council, helping those affected by the COVID-19 virus. The agency staff packs trailers full of boxes, ready to go out to families who need them.

Each of the boxes has over 50 pounds of food, with things like roll mix, brownie mix, yams, frozen chicken.

The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all boxes are distributed. This is first come first serve, and there's one box per family. Recipients will need to show I.D. and they need to meet income eligibility guidelines.