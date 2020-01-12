Central Arkansas Salvation Army in need of 700 Angel Tree donations

The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas has only a week for 700 "forgotten angels" to be adopted for the holiday season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: The attached video is a report from September of this year.

The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas has only a week for 700 "forgotten angels" to be adopted.

According to the Salvation Army, the Angel Tree Program in central Arkansas provides Christmas gifts for more than 2,315 children each holiday season.

Next Monday, Dec. 7, is the last day to adopt an "angel," or donate wrapped toys or unwrapped toys and clothes.

“Your kindness will help Rescue Christmas for many families in our community. Unfortunately, each year there are angels who are either not adopted, gifts that are not returned and gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels,’” said Major Bill Mockabee of The Salvation Army.