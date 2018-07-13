LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Hey, Arkansas! We just want to give you a big “Thank You” from all of us here at THV11 and from our friends at the Arkansas Food Bank for another very successful year of the THV11 Summer Cereal Drive.

This was the 18th year for the Summer Cereal Drive! You helped raise 289,217 boxes! It gets us closer to feeding Arkansas kids for the entire year. Without YOU -- churches, businesses, civic organizations, schools, and individuals – it would not have been possible.

BUSINESS DRIVE TOTALS

OVERALL WINNERS:

Margland Bed & Breakfast – 65,000

Southwest Power Pool – 30,372

City of Little Rock -- 23,965

FIRST DIVISION TOTAL – 80,132 Boxes

1ST PLACE: First Security Bank – 5,068

2nd PLACE: Benton Police Department -- 2,421

3rd PLACE: Ron Sherman Advertising -- 1,345

SECOND DIVISION TOTAL – 17,579

1ST PLACE: Cardinal Health – 6,508

2nd PLACE: Arkansas State Crime Laboratory -- 1,951

3rd PLACE: Euronet Worldwide -- 1,500

THIRD DIVISION TOTAL -- 109,232

1ST PLACE: Arkansas Electric Cooperatives -- 23,806

2nd PLACE: CAVHS – 13,254

3rd PLACE: Arvest Central Mortgage Company -- 6,135

FOURTH DIVISION TOTAL – 18,614

1ST PLACE: UAMS House of Delegates -- 5,167

2nd PLACE: Jessieville School District – 2,045

3rd PLACE: New Calvary Temple COGIC – 2,020

KIDS DIVISION

And thank you to our 2018 Summer Cereal Drive partners. Your support helped make a difference here at home – Golden Corral, iHeart Hot94.9, Magna IV, Arkansas Travelers, Highland Dairy, Walmart, Super 1 Foods, Harps Foods.

