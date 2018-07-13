LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Hey, Arkansas! We just want to give you a big “Thank You” from all of us here at THV11 and from our friends at the Arkansas Food Bank for another very successful year of the THV11 Summer Cereal Drive.
This was the 18th year for the Summer Cereal Drive! You helped raise 289,217 boxes! It gets us closer to feeding Arkansas kids for the entire year. Without YOU -- churches, businesses, civic organizations, schools, and individuals – it would not have been possible.
Tom Brannon honored as Hall of Fame inductee
BUSINESS DRIVE TOTALS
OVERALL WINNERS:
Margland Bed & Breakfast – 65,000
Southwest Power Pool – 30,372
City of Little Rock -- 23,965
FIRST DIVISION TOTAL – 80,132 Boxes
1ST PLACE: First Security Bank – 5,068
2nd PLACE: Benton Police Department -- 2,421
3rd PLACE: Ron Sherman Advertising -- 1,345
SECOND DIVISION TOTAL – 17,579
1ST PLACE: Cardinal Health – 6,508
2nd PLACE: Arkansas State Crime Laboratory -- 1,951
3rd PLACE: Euronet Worldwide -- 1,500
THIRD DIVISION TOTAL -- 109,232
1ST PLACE: Arkansas Electric Cooperatives -- 23,806
2nd PLACE: CAVHS – 13,254
3rd PLACE: Arvest Central Mortgage Company -- 6,135
FOURTH DIVISION TOTAL – 18,614
1ST PLACE: UAMS House of Delegates -- 5,167
2nd PLACE: Jessieville School District – 2,045
3rd PLACE: New Calvary Temple COGIC – 2,020
KIDS DIVISION
City of Little Rock honored as Hall of Fame inductee
And thank you to our 2018 Summer Cereal Drive partners. Your support helped make a difference here at home – Golden Corral, iHeart Hot94.9, Magna IV, Arkansas Travelers, Highland Dairy, Walmart, Super 1 Foods, Harps Foods.