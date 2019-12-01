LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock teen will be spending the next few weeks collecting spare change for a cause. The Arkansas Foodbank said it’s an initiative that helps them a lot.

Ann Marie Coy is 16 years old and started what’s called ‘Change for Change’ last year. With donation cans and a mission to help, she’s hoping collect thousands of dollars for the Arkansas Foodbank.

Coy started volunteering at the Arkansas Food Bank when she was in the 4th grade.

“They always make me feel like I’m making a difference,” Coy said.

She’s turned her volunteer work into an initiative called ‘Change for Change.’

“We’re trying to raise funds that are very needed after holiday season, especially since most people focus on donating and volunteering during the holiday season and not so much right afterwards,” Coy said.

She’s passing out cans that individuals or businesses can use to collect change for the Arkansas Food Bank. The Central Arkansas First Security Bank has partnered with her and will be passing out cans at several locations.

Here is the complete pickup location list:

First Security Bank – 10 Bass Pro Dr.

First Security Bank – 17810 Cantrell Rd.

First Security Bank – 4936 W. Markham St.

First Security Bank – 12005 Crystal Hill Rd., Maumelle

First Security Bank – 2504 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock

Chenal Valley Church of Christ – 16025 Taylor Loop Rd, Little Rock

“Very surreal how much the community will come together whenever it’s a problem that so many can relate to such as hunger,” Coy said.

Last year Coy raised around $4,500.

“Raised enough money for 22,000 meals and we hope to double that this year,” Coy said.

KTHV

And one dollar goes a long way, it’s enough to provide 5 of these meals.

A Food Bank spokesperson said her efforts go a long way.

“In January and February, we really see a decline in not only monetary donations, but you know food drives and food donations as well," Foodbank Donor Engagement Director Emily Gassman said. "So, having this help us kick off the year in January and February is really awesome because it gets us started on the right foot.”

On Saturday, Feb. 23, all of the cans will be collected.

“That’s when the public can come by, bring their field cans and we will have the Change Count-a-thon," Andrea Lewis said, First Financial Bank Community Outreach spokesperson." So, they can dump their coins in a change machine; it’ll count it.”

Anne Marie asks that if you see a can, donate -- even if it’s just spare coins.

“We will hope that the everyday family will get involved and teach their young kids or their whole families how easy it is to donate and how easy it is to get involved in their community and make as big difference,” Coy said.

This year her goal is to raise enough money to fund 50,000 meals.