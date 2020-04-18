LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every day, we continue to watch our community come together and show their love and support for our healthcare workers.

Now, there's a new partnership in town that is creating a bond to serve.

It all started when the owner of Community Bakery, John Brandenberger, was talking to one of his friends who is a nurse.

RELATED: Arkansas healthcare heroes head to New York to assist on the frontlines

That's when the idea came to his mind and Brandenberger teamed up with Downtown Little Rock Partnership to give back to our local frontline heroes.

"This is not a monetary thing. We're not doing these things to make money. We're doing these things to make a difference," he said.

The staple bakery in Little Rock is not only known for its fresh baked bread and sweet goodies, but recognized as a business that always finds a way to give back.

Brandenberger said that's always been a goal of his business.

"Which is totally our jam. That's what we want to do in the first place," he said.

With serving the community ingrained in their mission statement, Brandenberger said now more than ever, local healthcare workers need support.

"If anyone has more exposure, it's these frontline workers and I just don't think they get enough appreciation," he said.

To show their gratitude, Community Bakery teamed up with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership and will deliver 40 individual breakfast meals and coffee to the overnight ER team at UAMS on Monday morning.

Ellen Lampe, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Director of Communications, said these overnight workers need every ounce of love and support the community can offer.

"There's a lot of different ways to help and it's just about getting creative and thinking how can we use our resources and benefit the most people possible," she said.

Thanks to a grant from Main Street Arkansas, Lampe described it as a win-win.

"It benefits the healthcare workers who are on the frontlines fighting this pandemic, and also benefits Community Bakery, a local business, and gives them some support as well," she said.

Both team players said they hope this inspires other businesses and community members to take action, so this meal delivery can become more than a one-time thing.

"Community Bakery is not the first to do this and we hope that we're not the last," Brandenberger said.

If you donate here, any amount of money you give will go directly toward providing meals to healthcare workers.

RELATED: Little Rock man lends UAMS nurses RV while they treat patients, limiting exposure to family

Also, starting on Monday, Downtown Little Rock Partnership is inviting the community to take part in their home cook-off.

Each day, there will be a different theme and if you post a picture of your meal and use the hashtag "at home cook-off," you could win a $20 gift card to one of your favorite local restaurants!

You can find more information on that here.