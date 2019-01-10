CONWAY, Ark. — In 1982, The Conway Human Development Center needed funds for special projects at the facility that was 20 years old that year. Since its birth in the early 60s, it had become famous for its residential program for kids with special needs.

The continuing education and family atmosphere were already well known. But they needed funds to keep up their momentum. That’s when the CHDC came up with their walk-a-thon, and this Saturday they’ll host it again for the 37th straight year.

This year’s funds will go toward putting together a movie theater for the clients.

This would add a new, exciting dimension to Movie Nights at the center. The walk will be around the facility, nice and flat, and picturesque.

It’ll be in the morning which means it makes a great start to the weekend, especially knowing your $25 dollar entry fee has made a big difference in the lives of these children and adults.

Just show up at their Conway address 150 East Siebenmorgan Road, it’s $25 well spent.