Through investigations and fundraisers, THV11 has found startling numbers regarding firefighters battling cancer.

Now, an Arkansas Representative is working to protect firefighters who are still serving their communities after developing the disease.

Currently, Arkansas provides benefits for firefighters who die from cancers known to be caused by the job. But, those laws have shed light on the issue that there is no help for firefighters who are battling the disease and working.

Firefighters said there are things more frightening then entering burning buildings.

"Double the risk for mesothelioma, double the risk for testicular cancer, you know the increased risk for skin, urinary, bladder, colon, prostate, thyroid. And it makes sense because we go into these hazardous, carcinogenic environments," Arkansas Professional Fire Fighters Political Director Matthew Stallings said.

Stallings said this is why House Bill 1299 or 'Crump's Law' is needed, which would allow 1 year of sick leave for those who develop cancer.

It's named after Nathaniel Crump who battled fires while also battling stage 4 colon cancer.

"Nathaniel was born to be a firefighter, for sure. Even though he knew 100 percent that being a firefighter is what caused his cancer," his wife Jessica Crump said.

His wife said after exhausting his sick leave, working was the only option for him to continue to provide for his family and maintain his benefits.

"Financially we were going to be in trouble," Jessica said, "plus, we were having to deal with the stress of my husband being on his death bed."

Crump lost his battle with cancer in 2017.

Stallings said this bill could help a lot of firefighters.

"There's a firefighter up in Trumann right now who has cancer and is working, there's a firefighter in North Little Rock who has cancer and is working," Stallings said.

The bill was filed Wednesday morning, Jan. 30 by State Representative Nicole Clowney.



"The law does not provide for a firefighter who is disabled by that same cancer," Representative Clowney said. "We have to close that gap."

Stallings said this allowed sick leave would also allow them to seek additional treatment.

“Getting time to not lose your source of income and your source of insurance, that would be huge," Stallings said. "That would be huge for firefighters."