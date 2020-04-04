LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In an effort to raise money for the Little Rock Cares COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) started a fundraiser selling custom t-shirts.

The fundraiser started at 10 a.m. on April 3. The net proceeds are being used to provide financial support for the Little Rock Cares initiative.

The custom "Big on Little Rock" t-shirts can be purchased for $20-22 in five different colors: River Blue, Allsopp Green, Streetcar Yellow, Pinnacle Pink, and Rebsamen Red.

According to the release, fifty percent of each purchase goes directly into the city's Little Rock Cares COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help provide Little Rock students with daily meals while schools are closed, and to assist with the purchase of PPE that local hospitals and first responders need.

"The purchase of these custom Big on Little Rock shirts will provide much needed funds for the 'Little Rock Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, and further unite us in our resolve to take care of one another during these challenging times," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

To purchase a t-shirt, make sure to visit LittleRock.com/LRCares.

