LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A recent survey found that 1 in 3 families in the United States experiences a "diaper need." That means they simply can't afford enough diapers to keep their baby or toddler consistently clean, dry, and healthy.

According to the study, “not being able to afford enough diapers often means parents end up leaving a child in wet, dirty or reused diapers for a prolonged period of time, which can lead to a number of health effects for both mom and baby.”

That’s why a diaper bank in Little Rock is helping to provide diapers for any family in central Arkansas who needs them.

A small closet at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church (PHUMC) is home to more than just hundreds of diapers and supplies. It’s a place storing hope for families across central Arkansas. Allyson Gattin, Co-Chair of the PHUMC diaper bank, said the need for diapers keeps growing.

“Diapers aren’t provided through government assistance and they aren’t something the food banks around the state stock on a regular basis,” she said.

That’s why the PHUMC and community members have been working to get donations for as many diapers and supplies as possible.

Being able to meet the needs for these families that are coming in not knowing what they are going to do for their kids the next day, it touches me so much,” said Gattin.

She said the diaper bank has been operating one day a month since April and every month more families are coming by asking for help. It’s hard to keep up inventory to meet the demand.

“Since April we have served 80 families and a lot of those return and come back month after month,” she said. “Over 6,000 diapers have been given out.”

The diaper bank has grown so much since it started that now, they are providing things beyond diapers for families that come. They are providing things like baby wipes, clothes, food and other essentials families might need.

“Anything we receive that could help these families, we make available to them when they come,” she said. “If there’s a need for diapers there’s likely a need for something else.”

Gattin said they need the support of the community to meet the ever growing needs of Arkansas families. Something as small as a diaper can make a huge difference.

“These parents often don’t have the money to feed their children and some don’t have jobs or they are single parents,” she said. “To be able to alleviate one of those burdens is a blessing.”



The diaper bank is open the first Wednesday of every month. It’s housed in PHUMC and is open for pickups from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.

Since New Year’s Day falls on the first Wednesday of January 2020, they will be having January’s diaper bank on January 8th. They are accepting both material and cash donations.

For more details on how to give or volunteer visit here: