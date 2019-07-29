On Tuesday, July 29, disaster response agencies are teaming up to begin a series of Long-Term Flood Recovery summits.

It has been nearly two months since the Arkansas River flooding, and people living along the water are still trying to clean up and put their lives back together.

That's why the Arkansas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster decided to organize people to help and support recovery efforts. They will offer case management coordination, construction support, financial support and volunteer coordination.

Disaster Response Coordinator Janice Mann said that despite the receding water, many individuals are still dealing with the long-term effects of flood damage in their homes; especially those who were uninsured or underinsured.

“The work is really just beginning through case management coordination, construction support, financial support, and volunteer coordination,” Mann said. “This summit will provide training for any person or group to better understand how to help in all different areas. There is a place for everyone to provide support, whether it is hospitality, filing forms, answering phones, hammering nails, monetary support, organizing local church/civic groups, etc.”

ARVOAD is setting up five different case management groups in the areas most affected by the floodwaters: Fort Smith, Conway, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, and Dumas.

“Flood survivors can’t recover without assistance. They need God’s people to empower them to manage their own recovery, so that full-recovery may take place,“ added UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) disaster consultant, Christy Smith.

To register for the summit, email disaster@arumc.org. Lunch will be served, so registrations are helpful.

A schedule of events can be found below:

Southeast AR Recovery Summit

Tuesday, July 30

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Donald W Reynolds Center

211 West 3rd Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

Central AR Recovery Summit

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

St. James United Methodist Church

Bob Jones Hall (entrance 1,2,3)

321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR

AR/OK River Valley Recovery Summit

Thursday, Aug. 1

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Ben Geren Safe Shelter

7200 Zero St., Fort Smith, AR

Disaster Care Management Training

(For anyone wanting to serve as a disaster case manager)

Friday, Aug. 2

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wesley UMC

2310 E. Oak St., Conway, AR