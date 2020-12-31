Donate your empty cardboard boxes to help those in need

Retailers like Amazon and Overstock have partnered with local charities to use your empty cardboard boxes to help those in need and help you get rid of clutter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Empty cardboard boxes lying around? Use them to help those in need!

Here's how it works:

Take your empty boxes and fill them with items you don't need anymore. Include anything from clothes and accessories to household goods. Just avoid any liquids, fragile, hazardous, or volatile items, or ammunition. After your boxes are full, you go to www.givebackbox.com and print free shipping labels for each box. You'll go to their homepage and pick a retailer then print the labels. You can then ship your items traditionally or drop off at UPS, FedEx or USPS.