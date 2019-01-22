LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s day 32 of the government shutdown and many who aren’t getting a check are trying to make ends meet. Specifically, there are over 500 Little Rock residents who are struggling because of the shutdown.

Fortunately, many Arkansans are already lending a helping hand.

“This morning here at TSA we didn’t have a line, we had 50 people on the first shift working. They didn’t call in sick, they were here to fulfill their oath,” Clinton National Airport spokesperson Shane Carter said.

While TSA was smooth sailing, there was a line outside the Clinton National Airport made up unpaid workers waiting to get fresh produce and other food items from the Fresh 2 You Mobile Food Pantry.

“We are so thankful for all of our city and federal workers and because our mission for Fresh 2 You is provide food for people who might be food insecure or in need of food,” Fresh 2 You Director Joshua Harris said.

Donations are also pouring into barrels for the city-wide imitative called Little Rock Cares, which will benefit federal workers who are struggling. Residents can drop off items at five locations until Wednesday.

But with no paycheck coming in, these items will only go so far.

“Not only are we collecting groceries or non-perishable foods and other essentials, but we also need cash donations,” Carter said.

Several employees are struggling to pay for things like rent and co-pays on medicine.

If you’d like to pitch in, you can donate here.