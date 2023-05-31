Eat My Catfish giving free meals to tornado victims at new Little Rock location

Eat My Catfish will be serving free meals to tornado victims and first responders at their new Riverdale location on Thursday, June 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's officially been two months since the devastating EF3 tornado hit Arkansas on March 31, uprooting homes, businesses, and lives in the Natural State— but the recovery efforts haven't slowed down yet.

Eat My Catfish, a local seafood staple, announced that they will be serving free meals to tornado victims and first responders at their new location on Thursday, June 1.

Meals will be given out from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The new Riverdale location is set to officially open to the public on Friday, June 2 at 2516 Cantrell Road, Suite A in Little Rock.

The event will offer a way for Eat My Catfish to give back to the community following the outpouring of support they received when the restaurant’s Breckenridge location was heavily damaged during the tornado.

The Breckenridge location is in the process of being rebuilt, while the new Riverdale location marks Eat My Catfish’s second Little Rock location.

“We were overwhelmed with support from the community when our Breckenridge location took a direct hit from the tornado,” said Eat My Catfish President and Founder Travis Hester. “We know firsthand how important it is to help your neighbors and this is just one way we can give back and serve our neighbors who were also directly impacted.”

Over 20 employees from the Breckenridge location are now working from the Riverdale location while the other is being rebuilt.