LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas spokesperson announced Sunday that they are temporarily suspending disconnecting accounts that haven't paid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entergy also said it will pledge $100,000 to the Arkansas Community Foundation fund where businesses have pledged or donated $2 million. Some businesses include Walmart, Tyson Foods, Wingate and more.
To donate, you can go to arcf.org/covid19.
Key facts to know:
- 830 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 11,143 total tests
- 10,324 negative test results
- 16 reported deaths
- 96 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17