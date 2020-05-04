LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas spokesperson announced Sunday that they are temporarily suspending disconnecting accounts that haven't paid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entergy also said it will pledge $100,000 to the Arkansas Community Foundation fund where businesses have pledged or donated $2 million. Some businesses include Walmart, Tyson Foods, Wingate and more.

To donate, you can go to arcf.org/covid19.

Key facts to know:

830 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

11,143 total tests

10,324 negative test results

16 reported deaths

96 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Watch Sunday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here: