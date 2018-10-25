PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - On Thursday, Oct. 25, Family Promise of Pulaski County hosted an open house as part of a week-long push to bring awareness to the growing number of homeless children in Central Arkansas.

The nonprofit organization helps struggling families keep a stable environment for the children, so parents can focus on long-term goals to be self-sufficient.

“Provide shelter, counseling, job search services and meals and transportation for Families,” said Chad Causey, Chairman to the Board of Family Promise of Pulaski County. “It keeps them from falling into homelessness and most importantly it keeps those families together.”

The organization helped Renee Robertson and her son get back on their feet last year when they had nowhere else to go.

“It was wonderful because they showed such compassion and it wasn’t like they were judgmental, they didn’t look down on me, they heard my situation and they were willing to help me,” said Robertson.

So far this year, Family Promise of Pulaski County has received close to 400 calls from families who need help. The organization has been able to aid 53 adults and 71 children.

Causey said the non-profit is able to provide the short-term assistance to families, through monetary donations and a network of volunteers.

“We have churches to take in families within their facilities,” said Causey.

It’s something Robertson said, she will always be grateful for.

“I didn’t have to worry about where I was going to sleep every night with my son and with that I could concentrate on getting the housing and getting the job and everything that I would need to sustain myself and my son,” said Robertson.

If you would like to volunteer, donate money, or learn more about Family Promise of Pulaski County, you can visit the organization’s website.

