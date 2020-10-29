Financial hotline launched for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Our House has partnered with the City of Little Rock to start a new phone hotline to help low-income, homeless, and near-homeless people in central Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our House has partnered with the City of Little Rock to start a new phone hotline to help low-income, homeless, and near-homeless people and families who have lost jobs and income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to an $80,000 grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, the Financial Resources Hotline will match callers with trained navigators who can point them towards local and federal resources.

"The number of people and communities that are in need right now is expanding. People who never needed help before need help these days," Our House Career Center Manager Rachael Borne said.

According to Our House, 66% of the population it serves has either lost their jobs or had their hours cut at work over recent months, impacting their ability to take care of their families.

The Financial Resources Hotline will connect people with SNAP benefits, health insurance, unemployment insurance, utility and rental payments, transportation, and many other needed resources.

"The City of Little Rock is thankful to the CFE Fund and Our House for providing this valuable resource to residents," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

"Providing remote assistance is one way this partnership is rising to the challenge and responding to the needs of our community."

The hotline expands and improves upon a pilot hotline that Our House has been operating since April, which already receives more than 500 calls each month.