LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Christmas came early on Sunday, Dec. 16 for some Little Rock families following the Temple of Restoration's annual Christmas service.

The "Stop the Violence" organization, who partnered with Temple, gave out toys and bikes to families in need. Organizers tell us by giving children bikes, they can help ensure they will stay active.

'We always talk about child obesity," Rev. Benny Johnson said, founder and president of Arkansas Stop the Violence movement, "what better gift to give a child than exercise, and you know Arkansas is one of the number one states with child obesity so children get their exercise. Plus, that's the only thing a lot of times that kids own."

The "Stop the Violence" organization will continue to give away bikes to kids in need at different churches and elementary schools in Little Rock.