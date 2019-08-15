LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Free hazard mitigation consultations are available from FEMA representatives by visiting local home improvement stores in Baxter, Lonoke, Greene and Pulaski counties.

Mitigation advisers will be on hand at Home Depot in Mountain Home and Cabot, and Lowe’s in Paragould and North Little Rock to answer questions about mitigation activities and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. Topics will include flood insurance and elevating utilities, with most of the information geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available at the following places from Aug. 14-19:

Lowes, 4330 E. McCain Blvd. North Little Rock, Ark. 501-955-2219

Lowes. 212 N. 23rd St. Paragould, Ark. 870-586-2000

Home Depot, 555 Going Rd. Cabot, Ark. 501-941-4350

Home Depot, 100 Pendella Dr. Mountain Home, Ark. 870-260-0619



The specialists at all locations will be available on:

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

RELATED: FEMA explains what's next while many still recover from historic flooding

RELATED: FEMA application denials cause uncertainty for flood victims