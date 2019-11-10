GLEN ROSE, Ark. — A Glen Rose High School student and the Beta Club have partnered to raise breast cancer awareness.

Four years ago, Colby Steed discovered a hidden talent.

“It started when I got bored in class, I just started drawing,” said Steed.

Drawing is his escape route. It’s what he does when days get tough, like when he lost his grandmother.

"I had a grandma that passed away because of cancer about two years ago, that was a really close grandma,” said Steed.

Colby’s grandmother sparked him to partner with the Beta Club once he was asked by Lisa Byrd, Beta Club sponsor, to get involved in a project.

In three days, Steed put his talents to work and drew out a design that says: “Glen Rose Beavers Tackle Cancer.”

From pen and paper, Byrd partnered with the local business His Designs Screen Printing to get Steed’s design onto pink t-shirts.

Steed and the Beta Club are selling the t-shirts for $10.

The money raised from the special “Pink Out” shirts will go to Genesis Cancer Center in Hot Springs.

"Honestly, I hope it spreads around and supports the cause,” said Steed.

Steed hopes to inspire others and join a sea of pink at Glen Rose’s game against Perryville on October 25.

The Glen Rose High School Beta Club hopes to raise $1,000 for the cancer center.

They plan to present those proceeds to the organization during the Pink Out game.

If you haven’t gotten a shirt and want one, it’s not too late. You can contact Glen Rose High School to place an order.

