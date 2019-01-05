GREENBRIER, Ark. — Greenbrier Middle School students are using a chicken coop to make sure their peers don’t go hungry.

The students are a part of the EAST initiative. Everyone in the elective is part of a project to help serve the community.

Right outside the classroom doors is a chicken coop.

EAST facilitator Sandy White said the coop has been there for years.

“The Chicken House Project started about four years ago. We had some students that came to me and said, ‘Coach White, we want to do a chicken coop,’ and I said ‘ok,’” White said.

The students had a big vision for the chickens, so White brought some from her own farm.

“They wanted the eggs to help supplement the background program with our middle school program with our middle school kids here at Greenbrier,” White said.

Students who may not have enough food at home are confidentially sent home with meals. The eggs from the coop are added to the bags of food.

Every year, a new group of students takes over the coop.

“My favorite thing is probably getting to help people. Like, normally I don’t get to do this and it’s a once in a lifetime deal to help someone out that needs it,” student Prestyn Ribbing said.

They feed them, change their water, and collect the eggs.

“I like just coming out here and getting to interact and do stuff outside, and it really teaches us responsibilities,” student Brady Johnson said.

Now, a science class has also gotten involved with the project. They incubate eggs, so there are more chickens for the coop.

“We’ve been able to partner with one of our science teachers and she has made it a part of her curriculum to hatch the eggs, incubate the eggs, and we have been able to replenish our chickens that way,” White said.

The students learn about sustainable living, and how simple it can be to help someone out.

“Just saying a kind word can really make an impact on someone. And if you can, I encourage you to give,” Morgan Feenstra said.

Each chicken has a name and a special purpose for the students they share the campus with.

Their facilitator said most of the supplies for the coop come out of her own pocket, but she's just happy to see the impact the project has had on her students.