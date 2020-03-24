LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We keep on hearing health and state officials urge millennials to stay at home.

Many are pleading to the spring breakers, they are the ones who can really flatten the curve.

A group of college students, from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, hope to be that face of change.

A junior at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Humam Shahare, said it all started as a late night discussion.

He is the president of the student organization, The Humanitarian Society, whose mission is "building a better future by promoting awareness of the present."

Shahare said this discussion then turned into the making of a three-minute video of how everyone can do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

"Even though there are a lot of awareness videos out there, the one way we could make a difference is by being that voice for Arkansans," he said.

Shahare said it's a voice many haven't heard from yet.

"This is entirely the youth. This is everyone from high school students all the way to college and medical students," he said.

Shahare said they all wanted to help spread one main message: Stay at home.

"It's all a chain reaction and it starts by taking that small step and it makes a huge impact," he said.

This chain reaction, that Shahare said, his student organization felt they needed to spark.

"The Humanitarian Society is just a group of people who feel a certain way about the crisis happening around us," he said.

With coronavirus being the heart of their concern, Shahare said, they felt like this video needed to be done.

"There's a big impression right now in the media that the youth is the one factor that can make or break this situation," he said.

Understanding their role, members reached out to family and friends to be a part of this change.

Shahare said the video was put together and posted in just a matter of two days.

"I really do think that this will change the angle that people look at the youth," he said.

Shahare said the group's hope for the video is that it simply keeps everyone safe.

