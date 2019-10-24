HOT SPRINGS, Ark — The third annual domestic violence awareness event at National Park Community College became an urgent priority for the Hot Springs chief of police as he looked at the causes of a disturbingly violent 2019.

"If you live in Hot Springs, you know that we have had a very, very busy summer as far as violent crimes go," said chief Jason Stachey at a panel discussion on fighting domestic violence. "Of the 11 homicides we've had this year, we can tell you that three of them are domestic violence-attributed."

Longtime advocates on the panel with Stachey have been working to end the generational nature of domestic abuse. The panel included social workers, a prosecutor, and a former legislator. They are gladly welcoming some front-line help.

"These families need help. These families are suffering from trauma," said Karla Gentry, a psychologist from Malvern.

"Anytime that we speak publicly about an issue that's behind closed doors is going to make a difference," said Laura Abbott, a victims' rights advocate and school teacher who herself survived domestic abuse. "Domestic violence takes on forms such as financial abuse, emotional abuse, spiritual abuse and physical abuse."

Abbott is one of three women whose first name went on an Arkansas law to make victims aware of their resources.

"Laura's cards" are given to victims, often from a police officer responding to a traumatic event.

She said it's not only victims who need to be aware of what's available. The buy-in from police is a big part of creating better outcomes.

"Education, education, education," chief Stachey said. "That's why our school resource officers are going into our local schools. We're teaching anger management, de-escalation techniques at an early age."

"I don't think we'll ever have enough resources, but I'm very much about getting that victim the whole community support in every area," Abbott said.

At the height of the violence this summer, the city instituted the "Cool Down Hot Springs" website as a place where you could go to find links to de-escalate violent situations.

The site also features a resource guide for people caught in domestic violence.

RELATED: New Benton resale shop spreading hope within store walls

RELATED: One dead after domestic violence dispute in Hot Springs