LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Supporting your local community has become a focus unlike ever before -- you see it in commercials, on social media, and at press conferences. At the center of all these messages are our health care workers, who are working around the clock to make sure your family and loved ones are cared for.

Now, with National Nurses Week beginning on May 6, showing our appreciation is more crucial than ever. We've compiled a few different ways you can help donate or support our local health care workers.

Cloth Mask Donations

While nurses themselves can't use cloth masks, their patients and those coming into the hospital can. This helps further prevent the spread and puts them at a lower risk of infection.

Have a sewing machine and fabric? Put those to good use! Here's who to contact if you have questions or masks to donate:

Arkansas Children's Hospital: Volunteer Engagement at 501-364-1825 or volunteer@archildrens.org.

Baptist Health Hospital: Baptist Health Foundation at 501-202-1839 or baptisthealth.foundation@baptisthealth.org.

CHI St. Vincent Hospital: Call the CHI St. Vincent Foundation at 501-552-2380.

UAMS: Marcia Dunbar at 501-686-5657 or msdunbar@uams.edu.

Some of these hospitals do have requirements for the masks they're allowed to accept, so make sure to reach out before creating.

Don't forget, if you have any gloves or masks sitting around, you're welcome to donate those as well.

Food Donations

Food has historically been the go-to way to say "thank you," especially for our nurses working late nights and long hours. There are about a thousand ways you can donate food -- from working with local businesses to buying pre-packaged snacks.

Interested in gathering some goodies? Contact a hospital listed below to coordinate a drop-off!

Monetary Donations

Despite what many may think, hospital revenue across the nation is down. Some people are hesitant to visit their doctors and regular operations have largely changed. Making donations to local hospitals as an easy way to say thank you to those on the frontlines.

Here's where you can go to donate to local hospitals online:

Arkansas Children's Hospital: www.archildrens.org/giving.

Baptist Health Hospital: www.baptisthealthfoundation.org/donate.

CHI St. Vincent Hospital: www.chistvincent.com/giving.

UAMS: giving.uams.edu.