LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Tonight in central Arkansas, a large crowd joined to honor and raise money for those affected by the diseases -- diseases that hit close to home for us here at THV11.

Heavy rain did not stop hundreds from coming out to Light the Night at North Shore Riverwalk Park and it also did not silence the voices of those here sharing their stories of how blood cancer has impacted them.

THV11 Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner hosted Light the Night -- sharing the story of one of his family's storms. His eldest daughter is currently battling leukemia.

"Ashton's disease doesn't define her and she's not letting it rob her of her joy," Ed said. And neither did his daughter, Kristan, who survived Leukemia as a child.

"You have to push through and live every day to your best," Kristan said.

Kristan was among those with a white lantern in the Circle of Survivors.

Jessica Frank was also in that circle. She's a 10-year survivor and now works as an oncology nurse.

"It's an amazing feeling with a mixture of survivors, supporters and those who are remembering a loved one. It's just a warm thought to know so many can come together for one cause," she said.

Lindsey Butler, the Corporate Walk Chair, said blood cancer is one of the most common forms.

"It's affecting a lot of people so it's really important we are raising this money to help find cures," Butler said.

Money raised from this celebration and walk will help people battling blood cancer here in Arkansas. During the event, the Leukemia and Lymphoma society announced it has raised $110,000 toward its $130,000 fundraising goal. They have until January to reach that goal.

If you'd like to help, click here.

© 2018 KTHV