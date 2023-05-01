Immerse Arkansas to break ground for first-of-its-kind youth shelter

The Station will be the first shelter of its kind in the state, created as a safe place for young people ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness and other traumas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Immerse Arkansas will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new youth center, The Station, on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

The Station will be the first shelter of its kind in the state, created as a safe place for young people ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness and other traumas.

Once finished, the 9,342 square-foot facility will include 15 suites each with private bedrooms and bathrooms, a shared kitchen and recreation space, rooms for counseling, and outdoor areas.

Located in Little Rock at 3201 Mary Street, The Station is less than a quarter of a mile from Immerse’s Youth Center (The OC).

The Station's goal is to protect youth during vulnerable times and help them integrate into Immerse’s proven youth programming as they pursue safety, stability, and healing.

The groundbreaking ceremony will also feature a time capsule for guests to place personalized notes and prayers in.

The Loblolly Creamery Truck will be on-site, and guests can snack on coffee, cookies, and fruit.

Additionally, there will be renderings of The Station available to view and personalized Immerse yard signs.