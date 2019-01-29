JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Bitter cold air is bearing down on Arkansas, but until now, there had not been a place for people in Jacksonville to go if they have no place to stay warm at night.

First Presbyterian Church is trying to quickly organize to open a warming shelter but needs volunteers to make sure at least two people are there all nights to stay with the guests.

“This first week is supposed to be bitter cold, so hopefully we’ll help some people out,” Glenn Fiscus said. “If we have one person come, that works, okay? We’re gonna be here.”

Fiscus, a church elder, said Monday that church leaders discovered the need for shelter during its weekly community breakfasts.

“And because of that,” he said, “several people have asked us, you know, are we going to have a warming center? Is there going to be a place for us to stay? And so, we decided, yeah, we’re gonna try!”

Bethel Baptist Church hosted a warming shelter last year, with help from First Presbyterian, but decided not to do so this year. Fiscus recalled that the challenge then, as it is now, is finding volunteers to stay there and make sure everyone who comes seeking shelter is okay.

“We’re open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” he said. “And 7 p.m. to midnight, that’s not too hard to fill. We can get people for that, but midnight to 7 in the morning is tough.”

Mayor Bob Johnson, who took office a few weeks ago, said he was struggling with the idea of how to help the homeless and those in need in Jacksonville. He said someone called him last Wednesday asking if the city would have a warming shelter, and First Presbyterian offered up its fellowship hall the next morning.

“That was very encouraging when they stepped up,” Johnson said. “And I didn’t even know we had the shelter last year. And, of course, when you’re in your busy life unless somebody reaches out and lets you know…but I’m really hoping our faith-based organizations put it out in their Sunday service, where they got their congregation there, and they say, ‘Give us a helping hand for all the people of Jacksonville.’ I think you will see, if we do a better job of communicating to people, you’re gonna see more volunteers show up.”

Fiscus said city council members donated some bedding to the shelter, and members of the congregation had dropped off snacks and personal items. Johnson hopes other churches amplify the call for volunteers.

“If you’ve ever picked up that book,” he said, “and read about Jesus, you would understand that to help those that are in the greatest need is what we’re called to do. So, it’s time for us to step up.”

Fiscus said it does not matter why someone needs a place to go, he simply wants to offer up First Presbyterian as that place.

“Probably, the biggest crowd (last year at Bethel Baptist) was probably 8-10,” he said. “We had one family that had a, what, four-month-old, three-month-old baby? And so, we were able to help them out.

“And, you know, that’s the biggest thing. We’ve got a small congregation. We’ve got a nice, big facility. Okay, so we have room, and that’s what we’re doing it for.”

Fiscus said anyone who wants to help is encouraged to call First Presbyterian Church at 501-982-2876. Prospective volunteers or donors may also call the mayor’s office at 501-982-3146. He said he would also coordinate with the Jacksonville Police Department so that anyone who sees someone out in the cold could call an officer and have the officer drive that person to the church.

Fiscus said snacks would be provided, and guests will be able to look through the church’s clothing rack to see if there is anything that would help keep them warm when the shelter is not open. He also asked for additional donations of mattresses, yoga mats, or anything else people could comfortably sleep on.

He said opening the church’s doors during the cold makes too much sense to not do so.

“You know, we’re a warming center and we’re here to help do whatever we can,” he said. “That’s what we should do, right?”

First Presbyterian Church is located at 1208 W Main St.