LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The campaign for a very special event kicked off Friday, Aug. 10, in West Little Rock. Light the Night Arkansas raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It’s a project very close to Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner's heart, as his step-daughter, Ashton is currently fighting a form of leukemia.

This year's Light the Night walk is Friday, Oct. 19 in Little Rock. There is no ticket price to participate in the walk, but the organization encourages people to sign up early and raise money before the event. The funds raised to support families and cancer research.

You can sign up and learn more here.

© 2018 KTHV