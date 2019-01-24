While Congress and President Trump continue their stalemate in negotiations to end the partial government shutdown, there is both unity and action when it comes to helping federal employees in central Arkansas.

Luckily, several central Arkansas organizations have gathered to bring assistance to unpaid federal employees, who have now gone two pay periods with no pay.

Whether you're needing assistance or looking to donate, here's a list of central Arkansas organizations that are doing what they can to help.

The Arkansas Community Foundation has an online donation portal, where someone can donate directly to a Federal Employees Emergency Fund. Any amount is accepted and payments can be reoccurring if selected.

Several credit unions across the country are offering deals for workers impacted by the shutdown. In Arkansas, any Arkansas Federal member impacted could be eligible for a short-term, interest-free loan.

For more information, call Arkansas Federal at 800-456-3000 or apply at your local branch.

The food bank is offering food for furloughed workers at their normal locations. They are also giving out canned food at the Little Rock Cares food drive pick-up at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25.

Clinton National Airport has provided breakfast, lunch and snacks for unpaid TSA employees since the start of the shutdown.

The airport is also accepting gift card donations at the information desk located on the second floor, outside the security checkpoint. They will be given to TSA for distribution to employees in need.

There are also bins by the information booth for canned goods.

It should be noted that TSA employees are not allowed to accept gift cards or donations at security checkpoints.

District Fare, a Little Rock restaurant in Hillcrest, is offering 50 percent off all sandwiches for anyone with a federal employment ID.

District Fare is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The local food truck is offering free meals for all unpaid federal workers. The owner, Kyle Pounders, said he will offer free meals until workers receive another paycheck.

You can find Pounders and his food truck parked in front of the Clinton Library every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A hundred volunteers gathered on Wednesday, Jan. 24 to donate and organize canned food and non-perishable items for federal workers. Now, federal employees will be able pick up boxes filled with a variety of food and then "shop" for other items they need.

The grocery pick-up at 9:30 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 25 at the cargo area behind the airport, 1000 Temple Drive.

Rock City Rescue is offering assistance with pet food for those affected by the shutdown. According to their post, they will happily help with cat or other pet food, though they have dog food readily available.

They are willing to arrange pick-ups in central Arkansas and may even drop food off at your home. Email them at rockcityrescue@gmail.com to find out more information.

The church is hosting a free lunch for federal workers on Jan. 30 at noon. Corky's BBQ will cater the event with barbeque, baked beans and cole slaw. If you'd like to attend, the church asks that you call at 501-217-6700 to let them know.

St. James is located at 321 Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock.

This credit union is also offering 90-day interest-free loans to those affected by the shutdown. The loan can be up to two-time your monthly income.

You can contact TruService at 501-225-3636 or 800-260-2299. Their fax number is 501-225-2452 and their email is service@truservice.net.