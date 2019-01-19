LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the freezing temperatures expected Saturday night, Jan. 19 additional emergency cold weather shelters will be open tonight in Little Rock.

The following shelters are free, and no ID is required.

Downtown Little Rock area

From His Throne Ministries, 2501 S. Arch Street (corner of Arch & Roosevelt).

(501) 944-1209, Open at 8pm

Need dinner meal tonight, Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th & Wednesday 23rd for 40 people.

Additional needs: coffee, sugar, creamer, Bottled Water, Cough Drops, Cold & Flu Meds, Lysol Spray, Dish Washing Liquid, Laundry Detergent, 55 GallonTrash Bags, Pancake Mix (the just add water kind), Oatmeal, Pop Tarts, Pastry, Cereal, #10 Cans Sausage Gravy (Sam's Club), Fruit (apples, oranges, bananas or fruit cups)

*As always one of our most needed item is "Cash". Water, lights, and heating are going non stop!

Second Baptist Church - The Van

(501) 955-3444

222 E. 8th Street, (enter on Cumberland)

Open at 7pm. Transportation available in Little Rock metro area by calling/texting 501-955-3444. Pets welcome. Meal for tonight and shelter needs are covered. Ongoing need for Coffee, Creamer, Sugar, Snack Foods, Socks, New Underwear. Please do not drop off donations at the churches as space is limited. Look on The Van website and use their drop off locations.

Mercy Community Church

(501) 838-0458

509 Scott Street - Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church (red door on side facing Capitol Avenue)

At capacity - Not accepting more people. Dinner and Breakfast are taken care of for tonight and Sunday morning. Will need a meal for 14 people for Sunday night. Additional needs are Hot Hands Hand & Foot Warmers.

Southwest Little Rock area

The Shelter @ The Shack, 3320 Baseline Road

(501) 346-8129

Open at 7pm

Showers and Laundry available. Needs are Coffee, Creamer, Sugar, Hot Chocolate, Cups for Hot & Cold Drinks, Paper Towels, Paper Plates, Bowls, Lysol Spray & Wipes, Heavy-duty Plastic Forks & Spoons.

Levy North Little Rock area

Levy Church of Christ - The Van

(501) 955-3444

5124 Camp Robinson Road.

Open at 7pm

Transportation available in Little Rock metro area by calling/texting 501-955-3444. Pets welcome. Meal for tonight and shelter needs are covered. Ongoing need for Coffee, Creamer, Sugar, Snack Foods, Socks, New Underwear. Please do not drop off donations at the churches as space is limited. Look on The Van website and use their drop off locations.

If you already have shelter, please stay where you are as space is tight.

Transportation is available in the Little Rock metro area by calling/texting 501-955-3444.