Little Rock animal shelter in desperate need of bath towels and kennels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Do you have any leftover or unused bath towels or 42" pop-up kennels? The Little Rock Animal Village is in desperate need!

The shelter needs about 200 more bath towels and about 18 new kennels that will be used for overflow at the shelter and transitional homes for barn cats, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

If you don't have either of these items, you can purchase kennels from the shelter's Amazon Wish List which is linked here.

The LRAV also makes sure to note that the animals don't mind "if there’s a little hair dye or a bleach spot on a towel," as bath towels are an ever-present need in order to maintain industrial disinfectant and daily washing of the shelter.

The LRAV (4500 Kramer Street ) is closed to the public due to COVID restrictions, but donations can be dropped off at the front door any time Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter asks not to donate fleece blankets and that used towels and bedding should be freshly washed.