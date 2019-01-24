LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While Congress and President Trump continue their stalemate in negotiations to end the partial government shutdown, there is both unity and action when it comes to helping federal employees in central Arkansas.

A quickly-organized donation drive showed how much people care about their neighbors during times of need.

One-hundred volunteers spent their Wednesday evening, Jan. 23 sorting and boxing food and household items at the end of the Little Rock Cares drive.

“When I walked through the door,” Shane Carter said, “I was blown away to see, not only what’s here, but also what’s coming.”

At five locations across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, donors gave approximately 25,000 pounds of food and packaged good.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Carter, the Director of Public Affairs for Clinton National Airport, said. “We have such needs in our community, and when the call was put out, Little Rock responded.”

Clinton National was one of the driving forces behind the campaign. Since the shutdown began in December, people have asked for ways to help the TSA agents and air traffic controllers who continue to work without pay. The City of Little Rock, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and Arkansas Food Bank helped organize the drive.

“I’m very pleased with our city, and this is one of the reasons why I love living in Little Rock. When people know needs, they come together. I had no idea that it would be this large. I’ve not seen anything like this before. I’m thinking of those that I work with and the needs that they have, plus, probably the hundreds of others that have reached out to our group, and we’re very thankful.”

“Some people don’t have the luxury of picking up other work and getting a part-time job,” Kathleen Pate mentioned, “because some of my fellow federal workers are being required to go to work without being paid.”

Pate was one of the dozen-plus furloughed workers who helped out Wednesday evening. She said she is fortunate enough to be okay during the shutdown and was pleased to see so many people volunteering.

“The more the merrier, but there are so many people here that we are running into each other,” she said with a chuckle. “Which is great! Which is great! What a great problem to have, that this many people care, and this many people have come out.”

Furloughed employees from the Clinton Presidential Center and Social Security Administration were joined by volunteers from United Way, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, UAMS, and the Arkansas Food Bank. Three members of the Little Rock Board of Directors and State Senator Will Bond (D-Little Rock) helped, as did a few teenage basketball players who arrived at First United Methodist Church before their team’s practice.

Carter said morale at the airport remains high and the unpaid federal workers continue to show up for their shifts. He believes the Little Rock Cares drive will make a huge difference.

“This has hit home harder than anything that I can think of,” he stated. “And, with our coworkers, we’re trying to do what we can to help, and thankfully, we have an army of others in the community that feel the same way.”

Federal employees will be able to go to the cargo area behind the airport (1000 Temple Drive) at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25 to pick up their food. They will be able to grab boxes filled with a variety of food, and then “shop” for other items they need.

Carter said Clinton National Airport will continue to have bins available by the information booth on the second level. People are encouraged to drop off food or gifts cards.

“You know, a gift card to a restaurant might seem like a luxury,” Pate said, “but I will tell you: spending a lot of time in the house is not good! So, these families need to be able to get out, as well.”

Those wishing to give money can donate online to a Federal Employees Emergency Fund created by Arkansas Community Foundation.