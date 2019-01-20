As the government shutdown approaches a month, Little Rock leaders urge residents to help federal employees in need.

This week, more than 500 federal employees in the Little Rock-area will likely miss another paycheck, which will cause more financial struggles.

Gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 20 at Clinton National Airport, where TSA, FAA and others continue to work, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., City Director Kathy Webb, Chairman Jesse Mason of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission and Airport Executive Director Ron Mathieu announced plans for Little Rock Cares, a two-day, citywide donation drive for federal employees.

Leaders urge residents to drop off items at location across Little Rock.

Items will be collected Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Drop-Off Locations:

Arkansas Food Bank

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

Clinton National Airport

First United Methodist Church

NW Division Little Rock Police Dept. (On Kanis Road)

Items Needed:

Low sodium canned vegetables

Low sodium canned soup and canned chili

Canned fruit packed in water

Peanut butter

Rice

Canned tuna or salmon

Canned chicken

Applesauce (not in glass containers)

Shelf stable milk

Dry or canned beans

Pasta

Crackers or cereal (whole grain preferably)

Diapers

Wipes

Baby food

Gift cards to grocery stores

Gift cards to gas stations

Hygiene products

Feminine products

Toilet paper

Dog food

Cat food

Additional information can be found on the airport's website or on the Little Rock Care's event Facebook page.