As the government shutdown approaches a month, Little Rock leaders urge residents to help federal employees in need.
This week, more than 500 federal employees in the Little Rock-area will likely miss another paycheck, which will cause more financial struggles.
Gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 20 at Clinton National Airport, where TSA, FAA and others continue to work, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., City Director Kathy Webb, Chairman Jesse Mason of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission and Airport Executive Director Ron Mathieu announced plans for Little Rock Cares, a two-day, citywide donation drive for federal employees.
Leaders urge residents to drop off items at location across Little Rock.
Items will be collected Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Drop-Off Locations:
- Arkansas Food Bank
- Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance
- Clinton National Airport
- First United Methodist Church
- NW Division Little Rock Police Dept. (On Kanis Road)
Items Needed:
- Low sodium canned vegetables
- Low sodium canned soup and canned chili
- Canned fruit packed in water
- Peanut butter
- Rice
- Canned tuna or salmon
- Canned chicken
- Applesauce (not in glass containers)
- Shelf stable milk
- Dry or canned beans
- Pasta
- Crackers or cereal (whole grain preferably)
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Baby food
- Gift cards to grocery stores
- Gift cards to gas stations
- Hygiene products
- Feminine products
- Toilet paper
- Dog food
- Cat food
Additional information can be found on the airport's website or on the Little Rock Care's event Facebook page.