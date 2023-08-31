Assistance for Little Rock Cares grant applications available

If you were impacted by the March 31st tornado and still need help, you can get in-person assistance to apply for a 'Little Rock Cares' grant.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock residents impacted by the March 31 tornado who are still in search of assistance can apply for a 'Little Rock Cares' grant and get in-person help with the application process.

There’s $400,000 to go around to those recovering in the capital city. Every dollar was raised through donations to 'Little Rock Cares' after the devastating tornado.

“Little Rock Cares is a nonprofit arm of the city, where we receive donations from across the country and around the world,” said Aaron Sadler, Communications Director for the City of Little Rock.

The total amount raised through 'Little Rock Cares' donations comes out to $600,000, and Sadler said that money will stay in the capital city.

“Every penny is going to help tornado survivors here in the city of Little Rock,” he explained.

$400,000 will go to the people impacted and $200,000 to non-profits who were on the ground responding after the tornado.



“So many people were affected by this storm, and we've got the grant application available now,” added Mollie Palmer, Vice President of Communication and Engagement.



While donations were raised through 'Little Rock Cares’, the grant application process and distribution of funds, is going through the Heart of Arkansas United Way.

Applications for grant assistance will be open until September 15, and Palmer ensured Little Rock residents impacted by the tornado that they are not alone.



“We have worked with the Central Arkansas Library System to set up days where people can come meet with our staff,” she said.



If someone is looking for assistance on how to apply for a grant, Heart of United Way is holding two opportunities for in-person help with the online application, all in hopes of meeting the needs that are lingering.



“We've seen everything from people needing help with specific things related to housing, cars, to clothes, or furniture they lost,” Palmer described. “There’s a lot of different kinds of needs that remain unmet because of the tornado. So, we wanted to make it where people could speak to sort of whatever their individual situation was.”



August 31 and September 7 are the dates available to get application help in person.

HERE'S WHAT TO BRING:

Driver's license or some sort of personal identification.

Documentation that proves Little Rock residency during the March 31 tornado.

Any/all proof of approved or denied assistance.

“It takes a lot to restore people after something like this, so we're hoping that we'll be able to get as much help out there as possible,” Palmer said.



Sadler and Palmer encourage anyone who can to take advantage of this help towards recovery.



“We can't forget that recovery is a long-term process and anything we can do to support that process is something that we want to do here at the city,” Sadler said.

Once the application closes on September 15, the Heart of Arkansas United Way will begin its internal review and verification.

“Make sure everybody is a resident of the city of Little Rock, we are working now to recruit volunteers for the review panels, who will go in and review all of these applications,” Palmer added.

MEETING DATES AND LOCATIONS:

August 31 at Fletcher Library 823 N. Buchanan St.

September 7 at Terry Library 2015 Napa Valley Dr.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.