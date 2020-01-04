In the midst of this global pandemic, a Little Rock church is taking their ministry beyond the pews. St. Mark Baptist Church has announced an initiative to financially help people who may need a little extra support during this difficult time.

Pastor Phillip Pointer, the senior pastor of St. Mark, said: “The restoration project is St. Mark trying to live out one of our mantras, which is 'we can’t consider ourselves spiritual if we’re not social.'”

Pastor Pointer says the church recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a lot of people in our community. The economic impact is real. Businesses are closing, people are losing hours, and in some cases, their entire job.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 564 positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

From the months of April through July, 10 percent of all the donations the church receives will be distributed in small business grants and help families and workers whose wages have been cut or laid off because of the crisis.

“We just really want to demonstrate the love of God. we are an integral part of our community. We want to not just sit in our sanctuary and have worship on Sunday. We really want to be the church, not just have church. We want people to know God loves them,” Pointer said.

Starting Sunday, April 5, the application will go live on the church’s website and their app, which you can find by searching "St. Mark LR" into your smart phone's app store.