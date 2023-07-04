City of Little Rock collecting data on storm damage

The City of Little Rock needs help from residents impacted by the tornado and on-site volunteers to catalog information about property damage online.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock has requested help from residents impacted by the tornado and on-site volunteers to catalog information about property damage online.

The new damage assessment survey tool will allow city officials to evaluate the actual extent of damage, monitor its real-time response, and track recovery progress.

It takes just a few minutes to complete and is invaluable to data-compilation efforts.

Visitors will be asked to enter their name, email, address, and the exact location of the property they are reporting about.

You will also be able to provide general information about the property and submit photographs.

The assessment will be used for informational purposes only and is not part of any application for individual disaster assistance.

“The online damage assessment portal is yet another tool the City will use in the recovery and rebuilding effort,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “This data-forward approach allows us to be smart and efficient about resource allocation, and it provides us with the information we need to support any efforts to secure additional funding.”

Additionally, visitors can utilize a “before and after” interactive tool that incorporates post-storm aerial photography.

A slider function will allow users to compare overhead views of locations in the tornado’s path both before and after the storm.

Meanwhile, new hours have been announced for the Family Assistance Center located at The City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road in Little Rock.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Family Assistance Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, beginning Monday, April 10, the Center’s full-service hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-through assistance on weekdays will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for pick-up of food, water, and toiletries only.

The center will be open for impacted Arkansans to receive food, water, and necessities, as well as connect with a wide variety of resources.

Donations are being accepted at 7000 Murray from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The drop-off point will be closed on Sunday. Starting the week of April 10th, drop-off hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Immediate needs include:

Baby formula

Size 4/5 Pull-Ups

Canned goods (specifically soups, chicken, and fruit)

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Shampoo and Conditioner

Flashlights

Phone chargers

The City of Little Rock is collecting monetary donations for tornado relief as well. Click here to make a tax-free deductible donation— 100% of the proceeds will be used for tornado relief in Little Rock.