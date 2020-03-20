LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A day that's years in the making is now at a standstill.

Canceled weddings are happening more and more as COVID-19 spreads, but Silks A Bloom is turning this negative into a positive.

The flower shop re-purposes wedding floral arrangements as a part of their #sabrepurposedforapurpose program.

Every month, they give the newly made bouquets to people in the community, usually teachers or the elderly in nursing homes.

They can't do that right now because of the coronavirus restrictions, so this month, they decided to do things a little differently.

"Because of all the negativity, all the gloom, the worry and panic that is going on, this is our opportunity to bring a smile to people's faces and to just give them a little encouragement," said Dale Aldridge, Silks a Bloom's manager.

Employees of the flower shop visited several different Little Rock neighborhoods, where they knocked on doors to hand out the flowers.

"We probably spent about five hours on this. We want to deliver about 200 arrangements," said Aldridge.

Several people answered the door and were happy to see the unexpected gift.

One woman praised them for the good deeds and another neighbor blew kisses.

Silks A Bloom will continue to share flowers with the community every month, but they need vase donations to do so.

If you want to donate any unwanted vases, you can drop them off at their West Little Rock store at 5507 Ranch Drive, Suite 2, Little Rock, Arkansas 72223.

