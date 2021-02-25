Little Rock food truck delivers water to those in need in Texas

The owner/chef of Excaliburger said they loaded up four trucks, just shy of 40 pallets of water, and took them to Texas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last week's snow and ice storm slowed down much of Arkansas, but didn't damage much.

In Texas, it's a much different story.

Thousands were without power or running water in the Lone Star state, and aid was rushed in, including one food truck chef from Little Rock.

"Next thing you know, I'm loaded up with my crew, we took four trucks," Kyle Pounders, owner and chef at Excaliburger, a food truck on Cantrell Road, said. "Four drivers, just shy of 40 pallets of water down to Texas."

Pounders is part of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that helps those in need of food after disasters.

The non-profit has delivered thousands of meals to those in Texas and was at various events around the state.

"So there was one of the big parking lots, where anyone who has a vehicle can take their vehicle and drive through and get water," Pounders said. "My best estimation is there was a couple thousand cars in that line, like... heartbreaking."

Pounders isn't the only member of his crew who has helped out. Michael Vuoso didn't go to Texas because of the snow we saw, but he says he understands the need for help.

"I'm from Plaquemines Parish where the eye of Katrina hit, so my hometown does not exist anymore, and my community does not exist," Vuoso said. "So I know what it is to lose your community, your roots, your heritage."

Pounders comes from a similar background, and storms of his past push him to help.

"I was raised in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. I've been an Arkansas boy all my life," Pounders said. "We had a tornado rip through our downtown, and it came a quarter mile from my house and it was terrifying. Looking at that and thinking, 'that could have been me,' you get the chance to help people and you go for it."

While things are starting to return to normal in Texas, both Pounders and Vuoso say they'll be ready for whatever and whenever the next disaster is.

"The overwhelming emotion is just thankfulness," Pounders said. "It's just this overwhelming emotion that just leads to like, 'I got to do something, right?'"

The truck is located at 3600 Cantrell Road.