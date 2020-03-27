LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Businesses fighting to stay open during the COVID-19 crisis have a new way to spread the word.

Two marketing companies, Mangan Holcomb Partners and Team SI, partnered with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau to create UpLiftArkansas.com.

It’s a new and free online resource connecting customers with stores that are still open for business.

Any and all businesses and non-profits in the state can use the free website to promote your services.

Just go to the website and find the ‘Add a Listing” tab. There, you can search and claim your business.

If it’s not in the database, you can add it to the system, which allows you to independently manage your business’ needs, hours, services, and more.

"Having the community know we still exist and that we are really relying on them right now to save a lot of small businesses across Arkansas that are really in danger right now is important,” said Tim Whitley, CEO of Team SI marketing firm.

The website launched Thursday morning, and already hundreds of struggling businesses have updated their listing from grocery stores, restaurants, clothing boutiques.

But now, those companies need the community's support.

"Go in there, browse around. Maybe instead of cooking one night, order from a restaurant,” said Whitley.

For the community, browsing the site is simple. Type in your location, the category you are searching, such a restaurants, shopping, health and fitness, and it’ll take you to a list of operating businesses near you that fit your search.

“We wanted to just do something that would ultimately help the entire community of Arkansas. That's it,” said Whitley.

To claim your listing or browse the services available on Uplift Arkansas, visit the website here.

