Youth in crisis receive $15,000 check from Little Rock nonprofit retail shop

Live Thankfully just wrote a $15,000 check to help youth in crisis through the work of Immerse Arkansas and has now given nearly $65,000 total.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Kimberly Cook is the founder of Live Thankfully. It’s a nonprofit retail shop in Little Rock. They sell clothes, shoes, household goods and more. Every item in the store is donated by people in the community.

“It’s all about people in Little Rock helping people in Little Rock,” said Cook.

The store is a passion for Cook who envisioned creating the nonprofit to help fund other nonprofits.

“I thought this would be a great way to invite people in the community in to shop resale, donate and volunteer so that we can give the money to Immerse Arkansas,” she said.

In the last 4 years, they've now given nearly $65,000 to help Immerse serve youth in crisis.

Eric Gilmore, Executive Director for Immerse Arkansas, is thankful for Live Thankfully’s continual support.

“The community stepped forward in a challenging time,” he said.

Gilmore said Immerse’s goal is to see youth in crisis transformed into overcomers. The program primarily serves 14-24 year olds who have aged out of foster care. They also serve runaways, homeless youth, and trafficking victims.

He said they've seen more youth coming through their doors needing help amidst pandemic struggles. Considering they helped 500 youth in crisis last year, funding and volunteer support has been crucial to their progress.

“This money from Live Thankfully will help provide youth with obtaining things like housing, a coach, the basics of getting started in terms of food and clothing, a phone, a bus pass, and people to work all of this out with them,” said Gilmore.

The money will also help them continue to renovate their 8,000 square foot youth center on Asher Avenue in Little Rock.

“When youth walk into this place, they will know they have been thought of,” he said.

Gilmore is asking people to keep supporting so they can keep giving.

“We have seen them [the community] own the needs of these young people,” he said. “It’s fantastic, encouraging and inspiring to see.”