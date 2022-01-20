City of Little Rock opens warming centers due to freezing temperatures

Little Rock Parks and Recreation Community Centers will be open for anyone who needs to escape the freezing temperatures.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is working to give people a way to stay warm.

On Thursday, Jan, 20 and Friday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Little Rock Parks and Recreation Community Centers will be open for anyone who needs to escape the freezing temperatures.

Residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations: