City of Little Rock opens warming centers due to freezing temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is working to give people a way to stay warm.
On Thursday, Jan, 20 and Friday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Little Rock Parks and Recreation Community Centers will be open for anyone who needs to escape the freezing temperatures.
Residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations:
- Dunbar Community Center – 1001 West 16th, Little Rock, AR 72202, (501) 376-1084
- Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209, (501) 918-3975
- Stephens Community Center – 3720 West 18th, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 603-9974
- West Central Community Center – 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 379-1890
- ELR Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202 (501), 374-2881
- The Salvation Army Dining Room – 1111 W Markham St (entrance off of Cross)