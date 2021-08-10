Massive Cadron Creek cleanup bringing in volunteers from across US

Dome Life, an Arkansas-based company leading the event, said littering across public spaces has increased during the pandemic and will only get worse without action.

GREENBRIER, Ark. — Dome Life is a Little Rock-based company and YouTube channel featuring full time travelers, Cody and Kelly Odin. The channel documenting their travels has reached people nationwide.

Norm Berner is the event coordinator for Dome Life.

"The idea of Dome Life was to get people to come outdoors and not just tour, but explore," said Berner.

In addition to advocating for exploration, the company's other mission has been focused on keeping the state and country beautiful.

"We have been doing quarterly cleanups in the state of Arkansas since they formed Dome Life," said Berner. "During the pandemic, we did weekly cleanups in a select number of our Little Rock city parks to help make a difference."

Dome Life followers from across the state and country have been joining in since it all started. Now, they're prepared to make an even bigger difference.

"The event we have coming up with Cadron Creek Outfitters is going to be probably the largest cleanup that Dome Life has ever done," said Berner.

Located in Greenbrier, Cadron Creek is a popular destination for travelers, and unfortunately, littering.

"There are illegally dumped items up in that area where we're going to be because, you know, it's very isolated and there's no homes," he said. "There are connecting creeks that feed into Cadron Creek where street litter can come in."

That's why teams of volunteers are coming to Cadron Creek over the weekend to camp and clean up.

"There are numerous people coming in and bringing their families, so we've got a family friendly cleanup location where kids will be able to clean up along one of the highways up there," he said. "They'll be in a safe area with safety vests on."

Volunteers from Arkansas and beyond will be entering town. That includes Will Coulter from Oklahoma. An avid outdoorsman, Coulter has been following along with Dome Life's cleanup efforts and wanted to get involved. He doesn't even know anyone from Arkansas but said the mission is what matters.

"I just wanted to do my part," he said.

He's even bringing along his girlfriend for the trip.

"She has never camped in her life so this will be exciting for her and me," he said.

Berner said the event is a chance to spread awareness and he hopes it will lead to even bigger cleanups in the future.

"We've got people coming from states away to clean up somebody else's mess," said Berner. "It's our United States, so you know there's a lot of unity."

Cadron Creek Outfitters is offering $1 per night campground rentals for those volunteering. Food will also be provided.