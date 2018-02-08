VIRGINIA – The search continues after an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

Police believe 12-year-old JinJing Ma is in extreme danger and was last seen Thursday leaving the airport around 8 a.m. She was in America as part of a tour group from China, police said. That group has since traveled to San Francisco and is being interviewed in order to get more information on the abduction.

According to police, Ma received her passport just prior to checking in and left her group. Police said the girl asked to go to the bathroom. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who helped her change her clothes. They then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view. Police said they exchange between Ma and the woman may have been cordial.

A witness told police that he may have seen the same woman in New York City meet up with the victim and hand her food. The 12-year-old was with a group of students visiting various locations in the U.S.

Ma is described as an Asian female, 4’11” tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket.

Police said Ma was taken by an unknown Asian woman, approximately 40 years of age, with black hair, who was seen wearing a black dress. That woman is pictured on the right in the photo above.

Both were seen possibly entering a white Infinity QX70, a 2016 or 2018 model with unknown New York tags. Police believe a male subject is driving the car.

Police have been trying to get in touch with her grandfather back in New York but have had no luck so far. They are trying to determine who Ma's parents are and whether or not she has family in the US.

Anyone with information should contact MWAA Police at 703-417-2400.

