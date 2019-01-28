LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of people looked for a new chance on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the 3rd annual "Power to Get Wealth" job fair at St. Mark Baptist Church.

More than 60 businesses had representatives taking job applications and conducting interviews on the spot.

Organizers said this is just another way that the church can serve the community.

"The purpose of this is for our membership to service our community," Tiffany Brown said, technical director at St. Mark Baptist Church. "We want to be a beacon in the community and make sure that we serve everyone around us. This is not just for st mark members it's for the entire community."

If you missed the job fair, you can visit the church's website to find a list of all the businesses that were present and are still hiring.