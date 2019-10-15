ALMA, Ark — A generous couple in Alma has allowed the Morgan Nick Foundation to expand its offices to help even more Arkansas families.

For the last 19 years, the Morgan Nick Foundation has worked to find missing people out of a small home. This year, the foundation received grants to hire more people.

"We added seven staff to our office," Colleen Nick said.

Colleen Nick is the founder. Her daughter, Morgan Nick, disappeared 24 years ago in Alma and hasn't been seen since. She said these grants have allowed the foundation to expand to also help families of missing adults.

"The staff that we currently had kept saying 'where are we going to put these people if we get this grant and hire all these people' and I said, 'I don't know but we'll find a way,'" she said.

And Colleen found a way, with the help of one generous couple in Alma who offered their building for a grand total of $1 a year for three years.

"It used to be The Potting Shed," she said. "It's very Chip and Joanna Gaines. The whole thing is like that so it's just this great big space that we got to divide up the way that we wanted to and it's absolutely beautiful."

The new building allows space for details, like a recovery wall.

"Every time a child is recovered and returns home safely, then we have a bell that we ring to welcome them home and we put their poster up," Nick said.

Colleen said this new building makes it easier to work together, allowing them to work to reunite even more families in Arkansas.

"We want people to come and see this fabulous new building. To meet our staff, to see the work that we're doing, and just help us celebrate as we continue to find missing people and bring them home," she said.

The Morgan Nick Foundation will have a grand opening of the new office space on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in Alma from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

