New mural in downtown Little Rock doubles as a water bottle filler

Artist Tanya Hollifield has created a mural with a built-in water supply, thus creating the only one its kind in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local artist has created Little Rock's newest and most unique mural in the city.

Located on 301 E. Capitol Avenue, artist Tanya Hollifield unveiled a mural with a built-in water supply, thus creating the only one its kind in Little Rock.

Hollifield's mural is part of the “Forest to Faucet” program and is partnered with Central Arkansas Water to create art that highlights their relationship to water.

Central Arkansas Water received a $20,000 grant from the U.S. Water Alliance to create projects as part of an initiative called Water, Arts and Culture Accelerator.

"Around water, people gather," Hollifield said. "They [Forest to Faucet] wanted to bring the community together."

Nearly 70 people participated in helping create this unique mural. Whether it was painted or putting on stencils, this was a community effort.

The city of Little Rock is invited to the official unveiling of the mural on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. You can also walk inside the Central Arkansas Water building and see a display of art work made by students inspired by "A Day Without Water."