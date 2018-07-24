NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A North Little Rock safety ambassador received a kidney transplant this month and the city is asking the community to step in and help out.

Buford Johnson has worked as a safety ambassador for almost 10 years and is considered a treasure in North Little Rock.

"He is a lifetime resident of North Little Rock. He has worked for the North Little Rock Police Department, the North Little Rock School District, UAMS,” Susie Cowan said.

Johnson now patrols the streets of downtown North Little Rock, making sure people feel safe while out.

"To be walking up and down these streets everyday … it really says a lot about his character,” Chris Kent said.

But now Johnson needs the communities help. He recently underwent a kidney transplant and is in recovery.

"He had the surgery on July 3 in Memphis and he seems to be doing a lot better,” Kent said.

Kent, director of the Argenta Downtown Council, said nobody really knew Johnson was sick.

“[He had] 20 plus years of kidney failure,” Kent said. “He really did a great job of keeping that to himself.”

So, the Argenta Downtown Council set up a GoFundMe to help Johnson recover while he is not working.

"He also has huge copays for the medical as you can imagine. And to also help him pay for these trips as he goes back and forth to Memphis,” Kent said.

Susie Cowan said the goal is to raise at least $2,000, but they hope to exceed that.

"Buford has the biggest heart. He's kind, thoughtful, considerate. Always watching out for others,” Cowan said.

While Buford recovers over the next few weeks, the downtown council hopes anyone who has ever met him will take a second to give back.

"Give a little or give a lot, lets help take care of someone in our own community,” Cowan said.

Kent said Johnson will likely be patrolling Argenta again within eight to 10 weeks.

© 2018 KTHV