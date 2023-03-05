North Little Rock still in need of assistance from volunteers

The City of North Little Rock needs another push of volunteers to drive areas affected by the tornado and move the debris for residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock has continued making progress in removing debris in areas affected by the tornado on March 31.

Director of Communications for the City, Shara Brazear explained that they're currently on phase two of clean-up efforts.

"I know we'll have many phases and this is our new normal, it's just our way of life," said Brazear.

Phase two is going back and taking a second look at what help is still needed.

"We had about 37 homes on our current assessment that we've done this week that were totally destroyed," said Brazear. "And we had hundreds that had major damage done to them."

The city's main focus is on continuing debris cleanup.

Crowder Gulf Disaster Recovery and Debris Management has helped in the recovery efforts and will continue to remove debris placed within 25 feet of the street.

Debris should be as close to the street as possible to ensure pickup.

The organization has up picked up over 1,500 loads of debris, including large and small trees, branches, root balls, concrete, and construction/demolition debris.

This number does not include the removal work both the North Little Rock Street and Sanitation Departments have accomplished along the way.

Citizens have also brought hundreds of loads of debris to the drop-off area in Burns Park at the Hospitality House parking lot.

Several residents still need volunteers to help re-secure tarps and replace old ones to prevent further damage.

"We still have some of our residents that need assistance in getting debris in their yard, within 25 feet of the street," said Brazear.

If you would like to volunteer or know someone who needs help with debris cleanup, please call (501) 906-5014.