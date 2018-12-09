LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a non-profit that aims to assist and aide the public, is deploying on Monday, Sept. 17 to assist in clean-up efforts after Hurricane Florence blows through the coast.

Sheep Dog was founded in 2010 in Rogers, Arkansas and has since become a national organization. The members, comprised heavily of retired or volunteer public servants, work to aid with disaster response missions, outdoor adventures and holiday assistance.

Now, in the wake of Hurricane Florence, the Arkansas chapter is planning a mission to the Carolina area, but they're asking for volunteers, supplies and donations.

According to the press release, volunteers will be deployed from Monday, Sept. 17 to Saturday, Sept. 22. They said their primary mission is "to help in the removal of storm damage and delivery of food and supplies. The press release said carpooling is preferred, to save on trip costs, and that volunteers should prepare to "camp out and get dirty."

"There is never a convenient time for DRT missions. Disasters usually happen as the worst time to get away. But I urge each of you to consider joining us. Believe me, deploying to help communities is one of the most rewarding parts of our mission. You will not regret going," Jeff Watts said in a press release.

As for supplies, the organization is asking for chainsaws, wheelbarrows, rubber gloves, masks, wide shovels, crowbars, five-gallon buckets and heavy trash bags.

Donations would help cover deployment costs and can be made here.

© 2018 KTHV